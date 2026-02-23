Long Island Nets Acquire Jahlil White

Published on February 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired forward Jahlil White from the available player pool.

White (6'7", 210) has appeared in five NBA G League games for the Oklahoma City Blue and one game for the Rip City Remix this regular season, recording averages of 4.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.0 minutes per game. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Whitesboro, N.J., native played his final collegiate season (2024-25) at La Salle University following three seasons (2021-24) at Temple University. In 29 games (28 starts) last season for the Explorers, White averaged 9.7 points and 6.2 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per contest. White recorded averages of 10.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game over 28 contests (12 starts) during his junior season at Temple and was named to the 2021-22 AAC All-Freshman Team after leading the Owls with 6.0 rebounds per game as a freshman.







NBA G League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.