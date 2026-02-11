LI Nets Drop Tight Game to Boom to Complete Montreal Trip

Published on February 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LAVAL, QC - The Long Island Nets (12-9), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated the Noblesville Boom (12-8), 121-117, in front of a sellout crowd of 4,810 fans on Tuesday evening at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.

Long Island forward Nate Williams led the way with 25 points on 50 percent (8-for-16) shooting from the field to go with eight rebounds and a season-high six assists in 37 minutes. Williams became the eighth player in franchise history to score in double figures in 20 consecutive regular season games. Long Island guard Malachi Smith added his second consecutive double-double, finishing with 18 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in 36 minutes. Brooklyn two-way forward Chaney Johnson put up 20 points on 63.6 percent (7-for-11) shooting from the field while grabbing six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes off the bench.

Brooklyn two-way guard Tyson Etienne scored 23 points with six rebounds and four assists to go with two steals and a block in 38 minutes. Long Island center Grant Nelson set his NBA G League career high with four blocks and added 10 points and five rebounds while shooting 66.7 percent (4-for-6) from the field in 24 minutes.

Long Island scored on its first five offensive possessions, beginning the game on a 12-2 run in the first 2:11 of the opening quarter. Noblesville fought back to tie the game at 36 after the first despite the Nets connecting on 54.5 percent (6-for-11) of their attempts from deep and scoring 12 points off the Boom's turnovers in the frame. The Nets went on a 17-4 run from 1:42 of the first quarter to 8:53 in the second, but the Boom responded with a 9-0 run from 2:45 to 1:30 in the second to take a 71-61 lead into halftime. Long Island scored 14 second-chance points in the first half and forced Noblesville into nine turnovers.

The Nets used a 23-6 run from 10:10 to 3:49 in the third to erase a 15-point deficit and trailed 92-90 entering the final quarter. Long Island shot 57.9 percent (11-for-19) from the field while holding the Boom to 39.1 percent (9-for-23) shooting from the field in the third. Long Island tied the game twice in a tightly-contested fourth quarter, but Noblesville held on for a 121-117 win. The Nets scored 22 second-chance points and 27 points off the Boom's giveaways while dishing out 32 assists.

Forward Au'Diese Toney led the Boom in scoring with 30 points, eight rebounds and three steals in 42 minutes. Guard DaJuan Gordon finished with 22 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes.

The Nets will travel to Delaware to face the Blue Coats on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. ET, while Noblesville will return home to host the College Park Skyhawks on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. ET.







NBA G League Stories from February 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.