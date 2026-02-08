LI Nets Pull Away from Boom for 110-94 Win at Place Bell

Long Island Nets News Release







LAVAL, QC - The Long Island Nets (12-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated the Noblesville Boom (11-8), 110-94, in front of a sold out crowd of 6,720 fans on Sunday afternoon at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.

Long Island forward Nate Williams scored a game-high 24 points on 71.4 percent (10-for-14) shooting from the field to go with seven rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes. Long Island guard Malachi Smith added a double-double of 18 points and 10 assists with seven rebounds, three steals and a block in 32 minutes. Smith converted on his first six attempts from the field and shot 66.7 percent (2-for-3) from deep while becoming the first Nets player to total at least 50 assists in a five-game span since Chris Chiozza during the 2023 regular season.

Brooklyn two-way forward E.J. Liddell put up 19 points and three rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent (3-for-7) from beyond the arc in 29 minutes. Brooklyn two-way guard Tyson Etienne finished with 12 points, four assists and two rebounds with a block in 32 minutes, and Brooklyn two-way forward Chaney Johnson added 13 points, three rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block in 17 minutes off the bench.

The Nets got off to a strong start with a 17-9 run to begin the game, including an 11-3 spurt from 8:10 to 4:10 in the opening quarter. Liddell led all scorers with 10 points in the first as Long Island forced eight Noblesville turnovers to take a 28-24 lead. Noblesville responded with an 8-0 run from 0:52 in the first to 11:16 in the second, but Long Island regained control with a 21-10 run to end the half with a 61-55 advantage. The Nets shot 52.8 percent (19-for-36) from the field and 50 percent (6-for-12) from beyond the arc in the first half while scoring 18 points off the Boom's turnovers.

Long Island went on a 10-0 run over the final 2:16 of the third quarter to extend the lead to 94-77 entering the final period. The Nets shot 62.5 percent (10-for-16) from the field and 66.7 percent (6-for-9) from deep in the third while holding the Boom to just 27.6 percent (8-for-29) shooting from the field. The Nets limited Noblesville to 30 percent (6-for-20) shooting from the field and 12.5 percent (1-for-8) shooting from long range in the final frame to secure a 110-94 victory. The Nets finished with 26 points off 23 Boom turnovers while scoring 20 fast-break points in the win.

Forward Jalen Slawson led Noblesville with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes. Forward Taelon Peter finished with 19 points, two rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 39 minutes.

The Nets will host Noblesville for a rematch at Place Bell on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. ET.







