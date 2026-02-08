Raptors 905 Cruise Past Motor City

Published on February 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (13-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors defeated the Motor City Cruise (10-10) 112-99 Sunday afternoon in their first matchup of the season.

Rookie big man Julian Reese took over both sides of the ball, putting up career-highs in points, 20, and rebounds, 17, along with four assists and two steals. Wendell Moore Jr. led the way for the Cruise with 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists in the loss.

In his first career start, Tyson Degenhart added a career-high 24 points, three rebounds, and two steals in the 905's effort. Brice Williams provided additional scoring for Motor City, adding 20 points off the bench.

The 905 return on the road to take on the Cleveland Charge for a two-game series beginning Tuesday, while Motor City travels to Maine to take on the Celtics Wednesday. Both games schedule to tip-off at 7:00 pm.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 27 24 35 26 112 DEGENHART 24 REESE 17 RODDY 7

CRUISE 25 31 11 32 99 MOORE 21 PETERSON 7 AKINS 8







NBA G League Stories from February 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.