Dalano Banton Signs 10-Day Contract with Los Angeles Clippers

Published on February 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Frisco, TX - Texas Legends guard Dalano Banton has signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced today.

Banton (6'9, 205) appeared in 32 games with the Legends this season (all starts), averaging 24.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 32.8 minutes per game while shooting 43.9% from the field, and 82.1% from the free-throw line.

The Toronto, Ontario native was selected by his hometown team, the Toronto Raptors with the 46th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Banton joined the Legends after four NBA seasons with Toronto, Boston, and Portland. In 216 career NBA appearances and 19 starts, he has averaged 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 14.5 minutes per game.

Banton's signing marks the 3rd NBA call-up of the 2025-26 season for the Legends, and the 48th overall in team history.

