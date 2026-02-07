Legends' Big First Half Not Enough Against Stockton

Published on February 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (6-13) had all three two-way players active for the first time this season and put together a strong first half, but the visiting Stockton Kings (11-5) used a massive third quarter to pull away late in a 115-105 win Friday night at Comerica Center.

The Legends led 69-57 at the break after shooting 46.7% from the field and knocking down 10 threes in the first half. But Stockton outscored Texas 42-15 in the third, flipping the momentum.

Ryan Nembhard led Texas with 24 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds, while Dalano Banton added 22 points, 8 assists, and 7 boards. Moussa Cisse anchored the paint with 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Miles Kelly finished with 16 points and Jamarion Sharp added 9 points, 9 boards, and 3 blocks.

Stockton was led by Dexter Dennis who poured in 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting. DaQuan Jeffries added 28 points and 8 rebounds, and Jaylin Williams logged 17 points and 11 boards. The Kings hit 19 threes on the night and had six players in double figures.

The two teams will face off again tomorrow night at Comerica Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







NBA G League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.