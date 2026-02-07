Boom Falls Short Despite Career Night from Slawson

Published on February 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Noblesville Boom (11-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, fell to the Osceola Magic (14-4), 119-114, snapping a seven-game winning streak Friday night at Silver Spurs Arena.

Jalen Slawson notched his first career triple-double and the 17th in franchise history, finishing with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and a career-high 11 assists. Gabe McGlothan contributed 23 points and nine assists, while two-way guard Taelon Peter finished with 19 points, eight assists, four rebounds, and three steals. Cameron Hildreth added 18 points and nine assists.

Lester Quinones led the Magic, who had eight players score in double figures, with 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 6-of-9 from three-point range, along with five rebounds and four assists. Alex Morales chipped in 19 points, and Reece Beekman recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists.

The Boom fell into a 16-point deficit in the opening period following a slow offensive start. Osceola forced seven turnovers, converting them into 10 points to build early separation. Noblesville responded with a 7-0 run late in the frame to cut into the deficit. Leading by 11 to open the second quarter, the Magic quickly extended the margin to 21 points, their largest lead of the night, midway through the period. With momentum swinging, the Boom answered with a 17-4 run to pull within single digits, before Osceola knocked down a three-pointer at the buzzer to take a 62-52 lead into halftime. Gabe McGlothan sparked the rally with 14 points in the second quarter on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc.

Coming out of halftime, the Boom stormed back with a dominant third quarter, outscoring the Magic 34-19 to take their first lead of the game and carry an 86-81 advantage into the fourth. Taelon Peter fueled the surge, scoring 12 of his 19 points in the period. After trading baskets to open the fourth quarter, the Magic rattled off 13 consecutive points to reclaim a double-digit lead after trailing by one with 4:32 remaining. The Boom made one final push in the closing minutes, trimming the deficit to three, but Osceola sealed the win behind an 18-point fourth quarter from Lester Quinones, including four three-pointers.

NEXT UP

The Boom head north for a two-game series against the Long Island Nets, beginning Sunday at Place Bell in Canada. Coverage will be available on NBAGLeague.com, with tipoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.







