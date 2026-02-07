Charge Outlast Swarm

Published on February 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge guard Killian Hayes

(Cleveland Charge) Cleveland Charge guard Killian Hayes(Cleveland Charge)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (12-5) defeated the Greensboro Swarm (11-6), 140-135, in front of 4,048 at Cleveland Public Hall on Friday night.

The two teams traded blows for 17 lead changes and nine ties, with the Charge finishing the game on a 10-2 run to pull ahead for the victory. Killian Hayes scored 19 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter to close it out for Cleveland, while also finishing with seven assists and four steals. Norchad Omier had only his second regular season game without a double-double, scoring 27 points and grabbing nine boards.

Cleveland's Darius Brown notched a double-double of 15 points and 12 assists with six rebounds. Riley Minix added his own double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sean McNeil (11 points) and Emanuel Miller (12 points, four steals) rounded out the Charge's double-digit scorers.

The Swarm were paced by PJ Hall's 26 points and 10 rebounds. Keyonte Johnson came off the bench to boost Greensboro with 25 points on 11-of-16 from the field. Liam McNeley added 21 points and a pair of blocks for the visitors.

The two teams will meet again here in Cleveland tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. for Special Olympics Night championed by Cleveland Cliffs. The Charge will host a night of inclusion and joy as Clevelanders come together to lift up the incredible athletes and supporters of Special Olympics Ohio. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Charge fleece blanket! TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

Images from this story







NBA G League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.