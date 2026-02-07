Short-Handed Maine Celtics Fall in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The short-handed Celtics couldn't keep up with the red-hot Sioux Falls Skyforce as Maine lost 134-112 and split the two-game series on the road. Sioux Falls broke franchise records by a Maine opponent tonight, including shooting a blistering 65.1% from the floor as a team on 54-83 shooting. The Skyforce also dished out 40 assists, the most ever by a Maine opponent.

Maine falls to 11-9 and will prepare for a quick turnaround against the Iowa Wolves on Saturday night. Sioux Falls improves to 10-10 in the regular season.

Jalen Bridges led Maine with a team-high 25 points and eight rebounds on 8-16 shooting (5-12 from three). Hayden Gray notched another double-double with 23 points and 13 assists, and Max Shulga added 23 points and nine assits. Shulga was the only Two-Way player available for Maine on Friday. The Celtics shot 45.6% (41-90) from floor and 29.2% (14-48) from three.

Led by 25 points from Dain Dainja, four Skyforce players scored 20 points or more. Josh Christopher (8-15) and Alex Fudge (10-11) each scored 21 points off the bench and Gabe Madsen knocked down five three-pointers to add 20 points.

Maine had just eight players on the bench for Friday night's game, and Sioux Falls took advantage early. Kameron Warrens gave Maine a 3-2 lead at the 11:21 mark of the first quarter. The Celtics would never lead again on Friday night. Dain Dainja absorbed the contact from the Celtics and scored to put the Skyforce in front, 20-10 with 6:40 to go in the first quarter. An Aaron Scott dunk pulled Maine back within seven with 3:15 remaining in the quarter. Dennis Smith Jr. scored plus the foul with 54.5 seconds left on the clock to increase the Skyforce's lead to 13. Max Shulga scored in the final seconds of the first, but Sioux Falls led Maine 45-35 after the first 12 minutes. 45 points are the most points a team has scored in a quarter against the Celtics this season and ties for the second most by a Celtics' opponent in a quarter in franchise history.

Steve Settle's slam dunk gave the Skyforce their largest lead of the first half, 52-37 just two minutes into the second quarter. Maine tightened up their defense, and Jalen Bridges stepped into a triple to pull Maine within eight, 54-46 with 8:21 to play in the first half. Back-to-back dunks by Alex Fudge extended the Sioux Falls lead back to 14 with 4:25 remaining. Maine cut the deficit down to seven, but Fudge continued to dominate in the paint and an alley-oop from Josh Christopher gave Sioux Falls a 75-60 lead with one minute left. Sioux Falls finished the final two minutes of the half on a 12-2 run to lead Maine 81-62 at the break. Led by 17 points from Fudge, the Skyforce shot 73.2% (33-45) from the floor. 81 points is the most scored in a half by a Celtics' opponent this season.

The Skyforce's lead grew to 22 after a three-pointer by Settle started the second half. Maine whittled the Sioux Falls lead down to 14 after Bridges connected from distance to make it 88-74 with 7:55 left in the third. With 4:30 to go in the quarter, Smith Jr. found Gabe Madsen for three as Sioux Falls took their largest lead of the game, 100-76. The Skyforce's hot shooting cooled to 50% from the floor, but Maine had seven third quarter turnovers as the Celtics trailed Sioux Falls 108-86 to start the fourth quarter.

Maine worked to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter. Hank Morgan, who was acquired by the Celtics on Thursday, and Hayden Gray nailed back-to-back triples to pull Maine within 116, 118-102 with 7:23 remaining in the game. Sioux Falls quickly pulled away again, and Madsen's three from the corner was good to give the Skyforce a 129-105 lead with 4:19 to go.

The Maine Celtics face the Iowa Wolves at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Maine returns home to the Portland Expo on February 11 against the Motor City Cruise.







