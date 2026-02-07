Ron Harper Jr. to Participate in Kia Shooting Stars at NBA All-Star 2026

PORTLAND, ME - The NBA announced today that Maine Celtics Two-Way player Ron Harper Jr. will participate in the Kia Shooting Stars competition at NBA All-Star 2026 in Los Angeles.

Kia Shooting Stars, which takes place during NBA All-Star Saturday at Intuit Dome, will air live at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Four teams of three players (2 NBA players and 1 NBA Legend) will compete in a two-round, timed shooting competition. Harper Jr. will compete on a team with his brother, San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper, and his father, five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper Sr.

Harper Jr. has now been selected to participate in two events at NBA All-Star 2026. On Jan. 26, the NBA announced that Harper Jr. would play for Team G League in the 2026 Castrol Rising Stars competition, which takes place on Friday, Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

In 18 games with Maine this season, Harper Jr. is averaging 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He is shooting 38.7% from three-point range. In the NBA, Harper Jr. has played in seven games for Boston this season.







