Charge Split Weekend Pair
Published on February 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (12-6) split a two-game weekend pair of games with the Greensboro Swarm (12-6) after a 123-110 defeat tonight in front of 4,537 at Cleveland Public Hall.
The Charge were led by Norchad Omier's double-double of 24 points and 16 rebounds with a pair of steals. Riley Minix hit 9-of-14 attempts for 22 points plus eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Emanuel Miller supplied 22 points on 9-of-13 from the field, seven rebounds, and two steals.
Greensboro's Terrell Brown Jr. came off the bench to score a game-high 27 points on 8-of-14 shooting and a pair of steals. Jaylen Sims scored 22 points and grabbed seven boards for the Swarm. Keyonte Johnson added 19 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the win.
The Charge will play two more home games before the All-Star break, both against the Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors) beginning on Tuesday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m. TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Charge's Emanuel Miller
NBA G League Stories from February 7, 2026
- Iowa Wolves Rally to Beat Maine Celtics, 123-120 - Iowa Wolves
- Charge Split Weekend Pair - Cleveland Charge
- Maine Celtics Run out of Gas in Iowa - Maine Celtics
- Josh Oduro Sets New Career High as Birmingham Knocks off Capital City - Birmingham Squadron
- Delaware Sweeps Home Series against Wisconsin, 99-94 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Herd Fall to Blue Coats - Wisconsin Herd
- Raptors 905 Defeat the Gold in Tightly Contested Match - Raptors 905
- Skyhawks Bounce Back against Rip City Remix 141-136 on 'Black History Month Game Fueled by Georgia Natural Gas' - College Park Skyhawks
- Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Guard Deivon Smith from College Park Skyhawks - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Warriors Convert Pat Spencer to Standard NBA Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Salt Lake City: February 7, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Ron Harper Jr. to Participate in Kia Shooting Stars at NBA All-Star 2026 - Maine Celtics
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for 'Black History Month Game Fueled by Georgia Natural Gas®' against the Rip City Remix - College Park Skyhawks
- Squadron Sign Cheikh Mbacke Diong - Birmingham Squadron
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.