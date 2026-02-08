Charge Split Weekend Pair

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (12-6) split a two-game weekend pair of games with the Greensboro Swarm (12-6) after a 123-110 defeat tonight in front of 4,537 at Cleveland Public Hall.

The Charge were led by Norchad Omier's double-double of 24 points and 16 rebounds with a pair of steals. Riley Minix hit 9-of-14 attempts for 22 points plus eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Emanuel Miller supplied 22 points on 9-of-13 from the field, seven rebounds, and two steals.

Greensboro's Terrell Brown Jr. came off the bench to score a game-high 27 points on 8-of-14 shooting and a pair of steals. Jaylen Sims scored 22 points and grabbed seven boards for the Swarm. Keyonte Johnson added 19 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the win.

The Charge will play two more home games before the All-Star break, both against the Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors) beginning on Tuesday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m. TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

