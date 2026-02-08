Josh Oduro Sets New Career High as Birmingham Knocks off Capital City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, defeated the Capital City Go-Go, 122-116, on Saturday night, as second-year forward Josh Oduro set a career-high 26 points.

After missing last Sunday's game due to injury, Birmingham (6-15) big men Hunter Dickinson and Josh Oduro returned to the lineup on Saturday and made an immediate impact, combining for 15 points in the opening 12 minutes. Birmingham's paint dominance would continue throughout the period as they took a 27-19 advantage.

Capital City (10-8) began the second quarter on a 9-0 run, but the Squadron's outside shooting took over, as they converted .500 from the field and from three-point range. With a 38-point period, Birmingham went into the break holding a 65-46 advantage.

The Go-Go earned the fast start to the second half they needed, cutting the deficit to single digits midway through the third quarter. However, Birmingham regained a 13-point lead heading into the fourth largely due to a Josh Oduro 10-point period.

Birmingham appeared to be in complete control, but Capital City trimmed the margin to 101-96 with 8:03 remaining- their smallest deficit since early in the second quarter. The Squadron responded by continuously knocking down big shots to maintain at least a two-possession lead. Holding a 120-115 advantage with 1:34 to go, Birmingham then suffocated Capital City defensively, not allowing another field goal en route to a 122-116 victory in the nation's capital.

Josh Oduro recorded his sixth double-double of the season with a career-high 26 points and a season-high 12 rebounds. He also tied a career-high with 10 field goals made.

DJ Carton led the Squadron in points for the fifth time this season, scoring 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field. He also dished out seven assists and grabbed four rebounds.

The Squadron will travel to Wisconsin for a two-game stint against the Herd, beginning on Monday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. CT. Game one will be available on Prime Video and My68.







