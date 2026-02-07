Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Guard Deivon Smith from College Park Skyhawks

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have acquired guard Deivon Smith from the College Park Skyhawks, it was announced today. In exchange, the Warriors traded a first-round pick (from Rip City) and a second-round pick (from South Bay via Long Island) in the 2026 NBA G League Draft to College Park. In a related move, the Warriors waived forward Riley Grigsby.

Smith (6'0", 175 lbs.) is averaging 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 18.5 minutes over 20 games (three starts) this season with College Park. As a starter for the Skyhawks, the rookie guard posted averages of 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.7 steals in 25.9 minutes. The Georgia native played five collegiate seasons at Mississippi State (2020-21), Georgia Tech (2021-23), Utah (2023-24), and St. John's (2024-25), with career averages of 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals in 24.8 minutes across 139 games (64 starts).

Smith will wear #43 for the Warriors and will be active for Santa Cruz's next contest against the Memphis Hustle on Wednesday, February 11.

