Santa Cruz Warriors Host Grateful Dead Night March 6

Published on February 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, will host Grateful Dead Night at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Friday, March 6, against the South Bay Lakers at 7 p.m., it was announced today. The first 1,000 fans in attendance on March 6 will receive a Grateful Dead-inspired 'Grateful Dubs' bucket hat.

The Sea Dubs will suit up in one-of-a-kind Warriors' blue and gold tie-dye jerseys for Grateful Dead Night, paying homage to the vibrant, free-spirited, and artistic style the Palo Alto-based jam band is best known for. The Warriors are offering a full line of specialty co-branded merchandise for Warrior fans and Dead Heads alike to join in on the 'Grateful Dubs' festivities. The exclusive collection, which includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, beanies, hats, drink koozies, and commemorative pins, is available for presale starting today, February 4. CLICK HERE to purchase your Santa Cruz Warriors x Grateful Dead merchandise.

The Warriors are also offering fans an exclusive gift with a ticket purchase bundle, which features a limited edition 'Grateful Dubs' hoodie. Grateful Dead Night ticket packages start at the all-in price of $89.95, and fans interested in taking advantage of this bundle should CLICK HERE. Standard single-game tickets for Grateful Dead Night are also available for purchase through the Santa Cruz Warriors' Ticketmaster page.

"Collaborating with the Grateful Dead has been one of the most exciting projects of the season and a milestone event we've been eager to bring to our fans," said Santa Cruz Warriors Chief Operating Officer David Kao. "The band's Bay Area roots and passion for authentic self-expression and community are a perfect fit for the city of Santa Cruz and our organization. Because of our close proximity to the Bay Area and Santa Cruz being the proud home of the Grateful Dead Archive at UCSC, this partnership is an organic celebration of our local culture. We couldn't be more excited for Dead Heads and Warrior fans to come together to enjoy the Grateful Dead takeover of Kaiser Permanente Arena on March 6."

The Santa Cruz Warriors, the 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2024 NBA G League Franchise of the Year, have a variety of ticket plans on sale now. Limited full-season memberships start at the all-in price of just $21 per game and include exclusive benefits. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400 or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for IOS and Android.







NBA G League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.