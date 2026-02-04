Kings Fall to Wolves at Home

Published on February 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. -The Stockton Kings (10-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, fell to the Iowa Wolves (12-7) on Tuesday night at Adventist Health Arena, 114-109.

Forward DaQuan Jeffries led the Kings with a season high of 36 points to go along with five rebounds, and two steals. Guard Jon Elmore chipped in 17 points with four three-pointers and four assists, while forward Daeqwon Plowden scored 20 points with eight rebounds.

Iowa Wolves guard Jalen Crutcher paced his squad with 25 points, while guard Jules Bernard and forward Enrique Freeman scored 24 and 22 points, respectively.

The Kings got out to a 28-25 lead after the first quarter fueled by a nine-point opening frame from Plowden. The Wolves outscored the Kings by 10 in the second frame (28-18) and would lead 53-46 going into halftime.

The Kings came out with energy in the third, scoring 32 points in the quarter. At the 1:51 mark in the third, Elmore sank a top-of-the-key three-pointer through contact and completed a four-point play to help the Kings lessen their deficit to 81-78 entering the fourth quarter.

The teams battled closely throughout the fourth, with the Kings bringing the game within three points with 18 seconds to go (110-107). The Wolves would hit their free throws, holding on to win 114-109.

The Stockton Kings head to Frisco, Texas, on Friday, Feb. 6, to take on the Texas Legends with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m. at Comerica Center.







