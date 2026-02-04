Young Named NBA G League Player of the Month

Sioux Falls, SD - The NBA G League announced that Miami HEAT two-way player Jahmir Young has been named NBA G League Player of the Month for January following his performance with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Young appeared in 11 games during the month, averaging 29.5 points, 9.7 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in 39.9 minutes per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range. He finished January second in the NBA G League in points per game and total points (324), recorded five double-doubles, and posted a combined plus-minus of plus-75.

During the month, Young scored 20 or more points in 11 consecutive games and recorded double-digit assists in four of his last five outings. He produced multiple 30-point performances while handling primary offensive responsibilities throughout the stretch.

Young was also named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played Jan. 19-25 after averaging 32.3 points, 10.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds across three games while helping Sioux Falls to a 2-1 record.

In addition to earning Player of the Month honors, Young has been selected to participate in the 2026 NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T at NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, CA. He has also been selected to compete in the NBA G League State Farm 3-Point Contest.

The NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T will take place during NBA All-Star 2026 on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 1:30 PM CST on the NBA Channel. The game will be played at NBA Crossover inside the Los Angeles Convention Center and will feature a four-team, tournament-style format.

In 22 games this season, Young is averaging 26.2 points, 8.9 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in 38.2 minutes per game for Sioux Falls, shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 84.1 percent from the free throw line.







