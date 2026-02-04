Legends Drop Road Contest to Spurs in Morning Match up
Published on February 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
San Antonio, TX - The Texas Legends (6-12) fell 104-93 to the Austin Spurs (10-6) Wednesday morning at the Frost Bank Center.
Despite a strong fourth-quarter push from Texas, the Spurs outscored the Legends in every frame, including a 31-27 advantage in the final quarter to hold off the comeback.
Dalano Banton paced the Legends with 25 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds, while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 14 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Mark Armstrong provided a spark off the bench with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting, and Matt Cross chipped in 12 points and 7 boards.
Stanley Umude led Austin with 25 points, while Kyle Mangas had 22 and Jayden Nunn added 17. Elfrid Payton anchored the Spurs' second unit with 8 rebounds and 6 assists.
The Legends will return home for a back-to-back series against the Stockton Kings, starting Friday, February 6th at 7:30 p.m. CT at Comerica Center.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
NBA G League Stories from February 4, 2026
- Legends Drop Road Contest to Spurs in Morning Match up - Texas Legends
- Young Named NBA G League Player of the Month - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Santa Cruz Warriors Host Grateful Dead Night March 6 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Kings Fall to Wolves at Home - Stockton Kings
- Iowa Wolves Escape with 114-109 Win over Stockton Kings - Iowa Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.