Legends Drop Road Contest to Spurs in Morning Match up

Published on February 4, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

San Antonio, TX - The Texas Legends (6-12) fell 104-93 to the Austin Spurs (10-6) Wednesday morning at the Frost Bank Center.

Despite a strong fourth-quarter push from Texas, the Spurs outscored the Legends in every frame, including a 31-27 advantage in the final quarter to hold off the comeback.

Dalano Banton paced the Legends with 25 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds, while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 14 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Mark Armstrong provided a spark off the bench with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting, and Matt Cross chipped in 12 points and 7 boards.

Stanley Umude led Austin with 25 points, while Kyle Mangas had 22 and Jayden Nunn added 17. Elfrid Payton anchored the Spurs' second unit with 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Legends will return home for a back-to-back series against the Stockton Kings, starting Friday, February 6th at 7:30 p.m. CT at Comerica Center.

