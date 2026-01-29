Legends Fall Short in Rematch against Rip City

Portland, OR - The Texas Legends (5-10) came up just short in a rematch with the Rip City Remix (10-7) Wednesday night, falling 126-119 in the second of back-to-back contests at the Chiles Center.

Texas stayed within striking distance through three quarters, answering each Remix run with one of their own. The Legends trailed by just three heading into the final period, but Rip City rode a balanced offensive attack and +22 rebounding margin to close it out late. The game saw 15 lead changes and 18 ties before the Remix pulled away with a 10-2 burst in the final three minutes.

Jordan Hall paced the Legends with a game-high 24 points, shooting 10-of-15 from the field and dishing out 8 assists. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 20 points and 11 rebounds, marking his fourth double-double in the last five games. Dalano Banton tallied 22 points and 9 assists, while Sheldon Edwards hit five threes en route to 17 points.

Rip City had six players in double figures, led by Sean Pedulla's 24 points and Alex Reese's 23 off the bench. The Remix knocked down 20 threes at a 42.6% clip and dominated the glass 60-38.

The Legends will look to regroup as they return home to prepare for a back-to-back series against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The first matchup tips off Saturday, January 31st at 7:30 p.m. at Comerica Center.

