Charge Highlight Cleveland Community and Music History with Weekend Games

January 29, 2026

CLEVELAND - The Charge return home for a weekend of celebration as they host Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies) for Pride Night on Friday, January 30, at 7:30 p.m. and Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons) for British Invasion Night on Saturday, January 31, at 7:00 p.m. Both nights will unite fans through recognition of community support and music, the universal language.

Friday, January 30 - Pride Night

The Charge's annual Pride Night will recognize the vibrant culture and passionate history of Cleveland's LGBTQ+ community and their allies. Fans attending the game on Friday night will have the opportunity to learn about local organizations in the atrium and experience the National Anthem performed by Mikey Silas of Apostle Jones, a performance from the Cavs Dance Team, and halftime performance from Omega, voted Cleveland's Best Drag Queen of 2024. DJ London Bridges will be in attendance keeping the tunes flowing. Fans are also encouraged to celebrate the theme during the final timeout of the game with a "Save the Last Dance for Me" moment, inviting everyone to dance while custom Pride graphics are displayed on the board.

Friday's game is the first of the two back-to-back giveaway nights with premium Charge-branded items available at the doors as fans make their way into Public Hall. The first 1,500 guests will receive a retro-inspired Cleveland Charge tin lunchbox and thermos set, artfully decorated with the Charge's gold logo.

Team signed basketballs, one of each color of the classic rainbow, will be available to purchase through DASH starting at 3:00 p.m. on Friday and ending Sunday at 12:00 p.m. The night's 50/50 raffle, available in person and online, will benefit the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland. The Charge will also host guests from Colors+ Counseling, LGBTQ+ Allies Lake County, PLEXUS, Stonewall Sports, and WXMX.

Center Court, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge, will offer a Charge Hoodie for $40 as the Item of the Game. The Item of the Game will be available while supplies last onsite.

Saturday, January 31 - British Invasion Night

British Invasion Night draws inspiration from the iconic concerts hosted at Public Hall in the 1960s that brought rapidly growing UK bands and their music to Cleveland fans. Music-lovers will be treated to historic photos of Public Hall filled as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and other British legends took the stage, and fans can expect the Charge Cavalry and mascot Pozzie to encourage nostalgic and tune-filled moments throughout the game. The team will be seen sporting a chart-topping specialty jersey set to match their rock star feats on the court.

The Charge will host a post-game concert following the game with Beatles songs played by Revolution Pie, Ohio fan-favorite cover band. Fans are invited to fill lower seating levels or stay in their seats to hear classic tunes played live at Public Hall once again.

Saturday's game experience will delight attendees from entry to exit, starting with a Cleveland Charge poster giveaway for the first1,500 guests. This game-exclusive art is inspired by the theme of the night, serving as a perfect way to commemorate the musical British invasion of 2026.

Autographed specialty jerseys from the night will be available to bid on through DASH starting at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and ending Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Saturday's 50/50 will benefit Perry Helping Perry, a community-based organization that exists to provide needed support for Perry residents and are available in person and online.

Center Court, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge, will offer a limited-edition British Invasion Hoodie and Replica Jersey as the Item of the Game. The Item of the Game will be available at Public Hall Retail Stand onsite and online while supplies last.

