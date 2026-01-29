Birmingham Squadron End 10-Game Homestand with Win over Sioux Falls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce, 115-97, to end the team's 10-game homestand.

Needing a spark early, Birmingham (5-13) opened the night on a 22-4 run inside the opening six minutes. Sioux Falls (9-7) trimmed the deficit down to eight with 2:07 remaining in the first quarter, but the Squadron remained in control and carried a 32-23 lead at the end of the period.

The Skyforce pulled within three with 8:27 to go in the first half, but a 10-2 run by the Squadron in less than three minutes pushed the hosts back to a double-digit advantage. Led by an 11-point quarter from Trey Alexander, Birmingham led by as many as 17 in the period and went into the break ahead, 68-54.

Sioux Falls looked for a quick start to the second half, but Birmingham continued to hold their ground. The Squadron maintained throughout the entire second half, building the largest lead to 23. The Skyforce cut the margin to 18 late, but the Squadron cruised to a 115-97 home victory.

Trey Alexander led the Squadron in scoring for the third game, tying a season-high with 31 points. He also recorded six assists, five rebounds, and three steals.

DJ Carton also had a strong night for Birmingham, contributing with his second double-double of the year. His 26 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals were pivotal in the win.

The Squadron will head to Noblesville to take on the Boom in a two-game stint, beginning on Friday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. CT. Game one will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.







