Spurs Fall Short to Kings, 119-115

January 29, 2026

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (9-6) fell to the Stockton Kings (10-4), 119-115, on Thursday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Donovan Williams led the Spurs with 19 points, while Jayden Nunn and Stanley Umude finished with 17 points. Harrison Ingram chipped in 15 points and 9 rebounds.

Stockton took a 58-53 lead into halftime. Williams led the Spurs with 13 first half points, while Dexter Dennis paced the Kings with 12. Austin outscored Stockton 29-26 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to four entering the final frame, 86-82. Though Austin would come within two with 3.4 seconds remaining, Stockton closed the game at the stripe behind Dennis.

Dennis led the Kings with 23 points. Jaylin Williams recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Daeqwon Plowden added 18 points and 8 rebounds.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs are set to face the Texas Legends on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m. CT at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The game will be available to watch on the G League App.







