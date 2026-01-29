Tyson Etienne Becomes Leading Scorer in LI Nets Franchise History in Tight Loss to Cruise

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (9-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, fell to the Motor City Cruise (8-8), 106-104, on Wednesday night at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Island forward Nate Williams put up a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds to go with two assists in 39 minutes while shooting 50 percent (2-for-4) from deep and scoring his 500th point with the Nets. Brooklyn two-way guard Tyson Etienne scored 15 points with two assists and a steal in 40 minutes to become the all-time leading scorer in franchise history (1,163 points), passing Jordan Bowden (1,156 points). Long Island guard Terry Roberts scored 11 points to match his season high and set new season highs with seven rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 29 minutes off the bench.

Long Island center David Muoka recorded 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block in 21 minutes as he converted on 77.8 percent (7-for-9) of his attempts from the field. Brooklyn two-way forward Chaney Johnson scored 12 points with nine rebounds, two steals and a block in 25 minutes. Long Island guard Malachi Smith recorded his 500th career rebound in the NBA G League while dishing out a game-high nine assists, matching his season high, to go with six points and four rebounds in 29 minutes. Long Island forward Trevon Scott contributed 14 points, four rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes off the bench while knocking down 75 percent (3-for-4) of his attempts from beyond the arc.

The Nets dominated inside during the opening quarter, outscoring the Cruise 22-10 in points in the paint and matching the team's season high for paint points in a single quarter. Long Island shot 61.9 percent (13-for-21) from the field in the first to take a 30-24 lead. A tightly-contested second quarter featured seven lead changes and ended with the Cruise holding a 56-54 lead.

Long Island went on a 19-6 run from 8:10 to 1:42 in the third quarter before the Cruise responded with an 8-0 run from 1:12 to 0:11 to enter the final frame tied at 79. The Nets used a 14-2 run from 8:25 to 5:58 in the fourth to take an eight-point lead before the Cruise battled back. Johnson's putback dunk tied the game at 104 with 48 seconds remaining, but Motor City knocked down two free throws to hold on for a 106-104 win. Neither team held a double-digit lead in the game, which featured 13 lead changes.

Forward Isaac Jones led the Cruise with 32 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks in 32 minutes. Guard Wendell Moore Jr. finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes.

The Nets return to action on Monday, Feb. 2, hosting the Grand Rapids Gold for the team's Liberty Affiliate Night at Nassau Coliseum at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Cruise will visit the Cleveland Charge on Saturday, Jan 31, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

