Remix Overcome Legends in Back-To-Back Games, Continue Six-Win Home Streak

Published on January 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







The Rip City Remix defeated the Texas Legends in back-to-back games at Chiles Center, as they closed on a 126-119 victory Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, the Rip City Remix defeated the Texas Legends 117-115.

Rip City pulled out to an early lead of 11 points midway through the first quarter, extending their lead as much as 20 points in the third quarter. The Legends responded by holding the Remix scoreless for nearly seven minutes of game time in the end of the third and into the final frame, going on a 19-0 run to regain the lead. The Remix clinched the win as the final go-ahead three-point shot attempt failed from the Legends in the closing seconds.

Blake Hinson led the Remix with a double-double of 26 points (10-15 FG, 4-8 3PT), 12 rebounds and three assists in the win. Sean Pedulla followed with 25 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Alex Reese provided a spark off the bench with 22 points -- including six three-pointers, along with five rebounds, one assist and two blocks. Jayson Kent also scored in double-figures with 13 points, along with nine rebounds and three steals in the victory.

The Legends were led by former Portland Trail Blazer Dalano Banton, who earned 34 points, four rebounds and four assists. Mark Armstrong made waves coming off the bench to follow with 23 points.

On Wednesday, the Remix outscored the Legends 126-119, as the Rip City bench produced 65 points in the win, and the team tied a season-high in rebounds with 60 boards. The thrilling matchup featured 15 lead changes and 18 ties before the Remix secured the victory.

The Remix took charge early in the final frame, boasting the differential to as many as 10-points, but allowed the Legends to slowly chip away at the lead. The game was tied at 117-117 as Remix forward Blake Hinson hit a go-ahead three-pointer to reclaim the lead with 34 seconds remaining.

Guard Sean Pedulla led the Remix with 24 points, going 6-10 from beyond the arc, in addition to seven assists and four rebounds in the win. Alex Reese followed for back-to-back nights scoring 20+ points, recording 23 points, nine rebounds, one steal and one block. Blake Hinson contributed his third-consecutive double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal. Cameron Parker earned his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 assists. Seven total Rip City players scored in double-figures in the victory.

The Legends were led by Jordan Hall (24 points, 8 assists), Delano Banton (22 points, 9 assists) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (20 points, 11 rebounds).

Up Next: The Remix are headed to face off against the Mexico City Capitanes on Feb. 1 and 3.







