Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Osceola Magic: January 29, 2026

Published on January 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the Windy City Bulls at 7:00PM ET at the Westchester County Center.

Last Game vs OSC:

White Plains, NY (1/24/26) - The Westchester Knicks (5-10) fall to the Osceola Magic, 103-124, as Osceola delivered a dominant offensive performance from start to finish. The Magic shot an impressive 55.4-percent from the field and 42.9-percent from three, eclipsing the 55-percent mark from the floor in three of the four quarters (57.9% in the first, 60.9% in the second, and 61.1% in the fourth).

Lester Quinones led all scorers with a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double. Javonte Smart provided strong support off the bench with 27 points, while William Baker showcased his interior presence with 24 points and seven boards.

Despite having all three two-way players available and Pacome Dadiet on assignment from the New York Knicks, Westchester struggled to find an offensive rhythm and was unable to slow down Osceola defensively. Dadiet led Westchester with 20 points. Four Knicks reserves scored in double figures: Dillon Jones (16), Nick Jourdain (13), Toby Okani (11), and Paul Zilinskas (10).

Next Opponent: Jan. 31 vs. Maine Celtics







