New York Knicks Sign Dillon Jones to Two-Way Contract

Published on January 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

NEW YORK - The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed Dillon Jones to a two-way contract.

Jones, 24-years-old (6-5, 235-pounds), most recently played for the Rip City Remix, the NBA G League affiliate of the Portland Trailblazers, appearing in 24 games (all starts), averaging 16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.8 steals overs 37.5 minutes. During the 2024-25 season, Jones averaged 2.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 54 games (three starts) for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Columbia, SC-native was originally selected by the Washington Wizards with the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft before being acquired by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jones was a member of the 2025 NBA Champion, Oklahoma City Thunder. In four years with Weber State, Jones held averages of 15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.7 steals over 32.7 minutes in 119 games (96 starts). He was named the 2024 Big Sky Player of the Year after averaging 20.8 points on 48.9-percent shooting, 9.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals over 37.0 minutes in 31 games (all starts) as a senior. He was awarded Big Sky Freshman of the year, and earned two-time NABC All-District First Team (2023, 2024), and two-time All-Big Sky First Team (2023, 2024) honors.







