San Diego Clippers Split Season Series against Mexico City Capitanes Despite Jahmyl Telfort and John Poulakdias Career Nights

Published on January 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Mexico City, MX - The San Diego Clippers (5-8) defeated the Mexico City Capitanes (11-3), 113-101.

The Mexico City Capitanes jumped out to an early 36-26 lead after the first quarter, with the San Diego Clippers struggling to keep pace. Zach Freemantle provided eight points in the opening frame, while John Poulakidas knocked down a pair of three-pointers. The Clippers chipped away at the deficit in the second quarter, cutting the lead to six at halftime, 62-56. John Poulakidas paced the team with 15 points, while Jaelen House contributed nine points and six assists. The Clippers momentum continued in the third quarter as Poulakidas scored seven early points to help the Clippers claim their first lead since early in the first quarter. Entering the final period, San Diego held an 85-82 advantage with John Poulakidas leading all scorers with 22 points and Jahmyl Telfort adding 19. The Capitanes regained control midway through the fourth quarter, building an eight-point cushion with two minutes remaining. Despite a late push, the Clippers couldn't complete the comeback splitting the season series as they lost, 113-101.

The San Diego Clippers were led by Jahmyl Telfort with his first career double-double, finishing with a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds. John Poulakidas also reached a new career high with 25 points while tying his personal best with seven made three-pointers and recording multiple steals for the fifth time this season. Jaelen House delivered a spark off the bench, posting 23 points and seven assists while matching a San Diego Clippers franchise record with six steals. Zach Freemantle flirted with a double-double, contributing 13 points and eight rebounds.

For the Mexico City Capitanes, James Bouknight led the team with 28 points, making six three pointers. Boo Buie III followed with 21 points and six rebounds.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers will return home to face off against the Oklahoma City Blues on January 23rd at 7:30 p.m. on NBAGLeague.com.







