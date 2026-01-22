Short-Handed Maine Celtics Win with Major Performances

Published on January 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Led by a monster performance by Hayden Gray, the Maine Celtics held on to beat the College Park Skyhawks 121-115 on Wednesday night.

Gray buried a long, contested three at the shot clock buzzer with just 13.7 seconds left to seal the victory for the Celtics and sweep the Skyhawks. The rookie guard did it all for the Celtics on Wednesday, finishing the game with 23 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds, and eight steals. Eight steals are one short of the franchise record of nine, set by Avery Bradley in 2011.

Maine had just eight players available on Wednesday night, and all eight would score in double figures. Tosan Evbuomwan nearly recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. Stefan Todorovic poured in 23 points to tie a team-high in scoring with Gray, and Pedro Bradshaw posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Maine shot 45.5% (45-99) from the field and 38.5% (15-39) from deep as a team. The Celtics scored 31 points off 20 College Park turnovers and snagged 18 total steals.

The Celtics were without all three Two-Way players, and Kendall Brown and Keon Johnson were out due to injury. Maine concludes their four-game road trip with a 3-1 record and has now won seven out of their last eight games.

The Skyhawks were led by a game-high 29 points and 12 rebounds fom Asa Newell and 21 points by RayJ Dennis. College Park shot 46.8% (44-94) from the floor and 41% (16-39) from three.

College Park (4-10) started the first quarter shooting 7-10 from the field and a layup by Dwight Murray put the Skyhawks in front of the Celtics, 21-14 with 5:51 to play in the first quarter. Maine would go on a 26-7 run in the final 5:30 of the quarter to jump out in front of College Park. Maine shot 6-13 from beyond the arc, including a buzzer-beating three by Hayden Gray to claim a 42-28 lead after the first quarter.

The Celtics scored the first four points of the second quarter, extending their lead to as many as 18 points. With 7:41 left in the first half, Tosan Evbuomwan drove to the cup and finished past the Skyhawks defender to give Maine a 54-35 lead. With 6:36 to go, Stef Todorovic drilled a three to extend the Celtics lead to 22. Gray dished out seven first half assists, including one to Hason Ward with 1:41 left in the half as Maine led by as many as 26 in the first half. Maine forced College Park into 14 turnovers, including 11 steals, and five Celtics players scored in double figures as Maine claimed a commanding 73-49 halftime lead. Maine shot 50.9% (29-57) from the floor and 42.9% (9-21) from three in the opening half. College Park shot 44.4 (20-45) from the floor and 38.9% (7-18) from beyond the arc.

Jalen Bridges knocked down the tenth triple of the day for Maine with 7:21 left in the third quarter as Maine maintained their lead, 82-60 over College Park. The Skyhawks briefly cut the Celtics lead down to 18, but a quick 7-0 run extended Maine's advantage back up to 25, 94-69 with 3:36 remaining in the third. Both teams shot under 40% from the floor in the quarter, and the Celtics led by 20, 98-78 to start the final frame.

Gray's big night continued early in the fourth quarter when the rookie point guard drilled his third triple of the day as the Celtics held on to a 103-82 lead. College Park's RayJ Dennis knocked in back-to-back three pointers to quickly cut the Celtics lead down to just 13 with 7:10 to play. The Skyhawks chiseled Maine's lead down to eight after Asa Newell soared for a transition slam with 3:46 left on the clock. Kobe Johnson's offensive putback pulled the Skyhawks within three of Maine and later a triple by Newell pulled College Park within one with 1:20 to go. With the game up for grabs, Gray was clutch on a career night for the rookie. Gray buried two three-pointers in the final 1:02; including a long, contested triple at the shot clock buzzer with 13.7 seconds to go to ice the game for the Celtics. College Park outscored Maine 37-23 in the final quarter, but the Celtics held on for a gutty 121-115 road victory.

Maine returns to the Portland Expo this weekend for two games against the Greensboro Swarm on Friday and Sunday.







NBA G League Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.