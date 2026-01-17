Maine Celtics' Winning Streak Snapped in Wisconsin

Oshkosh, WI - The Maine Celtics dug themselves a hole that they could not climb out of, falling on the road to the Wisconsin Herd, 113-98. The loss snaps a five-game winning streak.

Maine (6-5) was led by Kendall Brown with a team-high 19 points. Tosan Evbuomwan and Stef Todorovic each scored 17 points in the loss. Hayden Gray added 15 points, while Jalen Bridges contributed 14 points.

Wisconsin (5-6) was led by John Butler Jr., who finished with a career-high 27 points on 10-13 shooting. Kobe Stewart added 19 points, while Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 17 in the win.

Bridges drained an early three as Maine started on an 8-2 run. The Celtics started the game making 6 of their first 7 shots, taking an early 16-7 lead. The Herd responded - John Butler Jr.'s three cut the Wisconsin deficit to three. Josh Bienemy's lay-up made it a 14-2 Herd run and put Wisconsin on top. After the hot start, Maine went 0 for its final 12 in the period, and Wisconsin took a 24-18 lead into the 2nd quarter.

In the 2nd, Wisconsin continued to shoot the ball well. Butler's three-pointer put the Herd up 10. Stef Todorovic answered that with a three-point free throw. Bridges and Brown shared the majority of Maine's offense in the first half. The Celtics made a late run in the half, but Wisconsin held a 52-47 halftime lead. Maine shot just 39% (16-41) from the field and 30% (6-20) from three-point range.

Butler dropped in another three to open the 3rd quarter. Brown answered with a bucket of his own the other way. Victor Oladipo's three put the Herd on a quick 5-0 run to extend the lead to 13. A rare three from Hason Ward stopped the run and cut the deficit back to 10. Cormac Ryan knocked in a triple to give the Herd a 73-57 lead. Pedro Bradshaw's three-point play cut the deficit to 14, but Wisconsin led 89-74 after three.

The two teams traded threes to open the 4th quarter. Maine went on a run to try to get back into the game. Brown's lay-up forced a timeout, and suddenly the Celtics had it within 12. Todorovic's hoop plus the harm got Maine to 10 at 104-94 with 1:52 to go. Todorovic missed three straight free throws, and a lay-up the other way put the game away and secured the win for Wisconsin.

The Celtics return to action Sunday afternoon in Atlanta, with a 2 p.m. tip against the College Park Skyhawks. Maine returns to the Portland Expo next Friday, Jan. 23.







