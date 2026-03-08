Maine Celtics Blown out in Osceola

Maine Celtics News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic showed why they have the best record in the NBA G League, running away from the Maine Celtics with a 134-103 win on Sunday.

Maine falls to 13-16 in the regular season with the loss. Osceola remains atop the Eastern Conference as the Magic improved to 19-7, the best start to a regular season in franchise history. This was the first meeting between the Celtics and Magic since the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, where Osceola defeated Maine 135-122. The Magic would eventually fall to the Stockton Kings in the NBA G League Finals.

Hason Ward l ed Maine with 16 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. Jalen Bridges scored a team-high 19 points on 7-13 shooting and Hayden Gray added 14 points, three assists and two steals. Maine struggled to find their shot on Sunday, finishing the game shooting just 38.5% from the floor (37-96) including 18.2% (8-44) from three.

Seven players scored in double figures for Osceola, led by a game-high 23 points from Lester Quinones. Colin Castleton posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and William Baker added 15 points and 9 rebounds off the bench. The Magic shot a blistering 56.6% (47-83) from the floor and 37.5% (12-32) from beyond the arc.

The Magic took control of the game early. After a Kendall Brown shot from four feet out cut the deficit down to three, Osceola went on a 15-0 run to claim a 28-10 lead with three minutes to play in the opening quarter. With 2:22 to go, Keon Johnson stopped the Celtics scoring drought and spurred a 9-0 Maine run to cut the Magic's lead down to nine. Osceola scored the final seven points and shot 73 percent in the first quarter, their best shooting quarter of the season, to lead the Celtics 35-19 through one.

Jalen Bridges scored for Maine with 9:39 to play in the second quarter to pull the Celtics within 11. The Magic would answer again with a run of their own. Phillip Wheeler hit a triple with 5:35 remaining in the first half to give Oceola a 20-point advantage, 48-28. With 2:46 left in the half, Osceola's Ace Baldwin stole the ball and scored on the other end to extend the Magic's lead to 22. Osceola led by as many as 26 and led the Celtics 63-41 at the break. Osceola shot 59.5% (22-37) from the floor and 40% (6-15) from three. Maine shot just 37.5% as a team (18-48) and 15% (3-20) from beyond the arc.

Both teams found their rhythm offensively in the third quarter, but the Magic outscored Maine 37-33 in the quarter to maintain their advantage over the Celtics. Justin Minaya scored with 7:12 left in the quarter to give Osceola a 78-52 lead, matching their largest of the game to that point. Kameron Warrens and Keon Johnson each scored eight in the quarter, but Maine trailed the Magic 100-74 through three quarters. With 10:02 to go in the fourth quarter, Alex Morales scored inside to extend Osceola's lead to 29, 108-79. With 4:58 to play, Baldwin buried a three to extend the Magic's lead up to 36 points. Maine would never lead in the game as they fell in Florida, 134-103.

Maine will look to bounce back against the Magic on Tuesday, March 10 at Silver Spurs Arena at 7 p.m.







