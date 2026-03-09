Iowa Wolves Break Win Streak in Loss to Memphis Hustle

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves broke their three-game win streak in a 142-132 loss to the Memphis Hustle on Sunday afternoon.

The Hustle (7-22) out-scored the Wolves (16-12) in the first three quarters of the game, leading by as much as 25 points in the third quarter. They also took advantage of their fast breaks, scoring 39 fast break points to the Wolves' 11. The Hustle tallied 15 steals to the Wolves' six.

The Wolves rallied in the fourth quarter, scoring 40 points to the Hustle's 32. They came within six points of tying the game. Zyon Pullin led this charge, scoring 19 points. However, they could not overcome the deficit and ended the game down by 10.

Zyon Pullin led the Wolves in scoring for the third game in a row, with a whopping 36 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Timberwolves assignment player Joan Beringer sported a double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds. Jalen Crutcher also had a double-double, with 27 points and 10 assists.

All five of the Memphis starters' point totals were in double digits. They were led by Tyler Burton, who scored 31 points. Orlando Robinson was second with 27 points. DeJon Jarreau tallied a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hustle shot 53.2% from the field, while the Wolves shot 52.4%. The Hustle also out-shot the Wolves from three 37.5% to 31.8%. The Wolves were able to out-rebound the Hustle 47 to 43.

The Wolves head to El Segundo, California later this week to take on the South Bay Lakers in a two-game series. They return home to Casey's Center on Monday, March 16 to play against the Salt Lake City Stars.







