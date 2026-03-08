Windy City Falls to Rio Grande Valley, Gueye Notches a Career-High

Published on March 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Il. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 100-137 on Sunday afternoon. Despite the loss, Windy City forward Mouhamadou Gueye led all scorers and notched a new career-high with 28 points.

Rough shooting and above average turnovers by the Bulls allowed the Vipers to take control of the matchup early. In the second quarter, Windy City found a bit of rhythm and better accuracy shooting 44% from the field, up from 30% in the first, but Rio Grande Valley retained pace and headed into halftime up 66-52. Though the deficit was not insurmountable, Vipers guard Daishen Nix and center Ömer Yurtseven tallied 12 and 10 points apiece in the third frame to put the Bulls behind by 28 points heading into the final frame. A strong 10-point effort by Gueye in the fourth was not enough, as the Bulls fell to the Vipers.

Joining Gueye, Chicago Bulls two-way guard Mac McClung logged 27 points for his 28th 20-plus point performance of the season and dished out nine assists. Windy City forward Kevin Knox II recorded 14 points and six rebounds. Rounding out the Bulls in double-digits, Windy City forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili ended the contest with 10 points and five rebounds.

Four Vipers ended with 20 or more points, led by Yurtseven who logged a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds. Houston Rockets two-way guard Tristen Newton neared a double-double with 22 points and eight assists. Nix tallied 21 points, six assists and five rebounds for Rio Grande Valley. Coming off the bench, Vipers guard/forward Caleb McConnell grabbed 20 points shooting 60% from the field.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 12-15 while the Vipers improve to 18-9. The Bulls face off against the College Park Skyhawks this Tuesday, March 10. Tip-off is set for 7pm CST and the game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com, CHSN (tape delay), and NBA docomo.







