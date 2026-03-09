Osceola Magic Earn Wire-To-Wire Win over Maine Celtics

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Mar. 8, 2026) - The Osceola Magic (19-7) shot 56.6 percent from the field and took down the Maine Celtics (13-16) 134-103 on Sunday night at Osceola Heritage Park. Magic guard Lester Quiñones scored a game-high 23 points on an efficient 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from behind the arc. Ace Baldwin Jr. picked up a career-high six steals in 13 minutes.

Jalen Bridges recorded 19 points for the Celtics, and Hason Ward turned in a 16-point, 14-rebound performance.

Colin Castleton scored 20 points on a perfect 7-of-7 from the field and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Magic.

Osceola outscored the Celtics 35-19 in the opening quarter after shooting 73.7 percent from the field and 50 percent from three. Justin Minaya led the way with seven points and Reece Beekman and Castleton followed suit with six each.

The Magic led by double digits for the final 37 minutes of the game after a Jarron Cumberland three put Osceola up by 12 late in the first.

Up Next:

The Magic host the Celtics again on Tuesday, March 10 at Osceola Heritage Park. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and ESPN+. Single game, season and group tickets are still available for all Osceola Magic home games at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"I think coach Tim Connelly said it; at this point of the year, every win is fun. We have no bad wins. We've played a bunch of good teams in tough games. Maine was down a couple bodies, but we know they're going to be ready to go in two days. I thought we were super physical defensively and set the tone on that end. We were able to carry that over for the rest of the game."

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 35 28 37 34 134

Celtics 19 22 33 29 103

In Case You Missed It:

The Osceola Magic are auctioning off game-issued Autism Awareness Night jerseys. Fans can bid on their favorite player's jersey at https://e.givesmart.com/events/O2k/i/ till March 9. All proceeds will be donated to Voices of Silence.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic wants to thank Angels on Earth LLC. for being the presenting partner for tonight's Autism Awareness Night!







