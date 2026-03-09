Charge Defeated at Home
Published on March 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (18-9) fell at home to the Capital City Go-Go (15-14), 124-113, in front of 4,604 at Cleveland Public Hall on Sunday afternoon.
Cleveland's Tristan Enaruna scored a game-high 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Darius Brown posted a double-double of 18 points and 10 assists with two steals. Olivier Sarr added 16 points, two steals, and two blocks for the Charge. Riley Minix came off the bench to score 16 points and grab a pair of steals.
Eight of the nine Go-Go players who saw action today scored in double figures, led by Skal Labissiere's 21 points on 7-of-12 from the field. Former Cavs two-way Chris Livingston scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the visitors. Capital City outlasted the hosts through 22 lead changes and nine ties to come away with the win.
The two teams will meet again in Cleveland on Tuesday, March 10 at 7:00 p.m. TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Charge center Olivier Sarr
NBA G League Stories from March 8, 2026
- Birmingham Squadron Bounce Back with Overtime Win over Kings - Birmingham Squadron
- Charge Defeated at Home - Cleveland Charge
- Iowa Wolves Break Win Streak in Loss to Memphis Hustle - Iowa Wolves
- Osceola Magic Earn Wire-To-Wire Win over Maine Celtics - Osceola Magic
- Windy City Falls to Rio Grande Valley, Gueye Notches a Career-High - Windy City Bulls
- Maine Celtics Blown out in Osceola - Maine Celtics
- Vipers Secure Commanding 137-100 Victory over Bulls - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Charge Stories
- Charge Defeated at Home
- Charge Take Down Bulls
- Cavaliers Sign Olivier Sarr to Two-Way Contract
- Charge Roll to Win on STEM Day
- Charge Acquire Ousmane in Trade