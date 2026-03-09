Charge Defeated at Home

Cleveland Charge center Olivier Sarr

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (18-9) fell at home to the Capital City Go-Go (15-14), 124-113, in front of 4,604 at Cleveland Public Hall on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland's Tristan Enaruna scored a game-high 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Darius Brown posted a double-double of 18 points and 10 assists with two steals. Olivier Sarr added 16 points, two steals, and two blocks for the Charge. Riley Minix came off the bench to score 16 points and grab a pair of steals.

Eight of the nine Go-Go players who saw action today scored in double figures, led by Skal Labissiere's 21 points on 7-of-12 from the field. Former Cavs two-way Chris Livingston scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the visitors. Capital City outlasted the hosts through 22 lead changes and nine ties to come away with the win.

The two teams will meet again in Cleveland on Tuesday, March 10 at 7:00 p.m. TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

