CLEVELAND - The Charge continue their home stand at Public Hall with Friday and Saturday games as they host Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors) for Harry Potter Night on Friday, March 13, at 7:00 p.m. and Hoops and Hounds on Saturday, March 14th, at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 13th - Harry Potter Night presented by Nuevo

Harry Potter Night presented by Nuevo transforms the historical Public Hall into the magical school of Hogwarts, bringing Charge fans close to the magic of reading, igniting their imagination, and connecting with generations of storytellers. Attendees of the Charge game on Friday night will be greeted by a photo opportunity with imagery of the Great Hall, fitting right in with the venue's gold décor and impressive marble atrium. The Charge roster will be seen sporting specialty jerseys in the style of Potter's own robes, complete with a red-and-gold Gryffindor scarf wrapped around the collar. Game-worn autographed jerseys will be available via DASH for auction from 12:00 p.m. on March 13, to 9:34 a.m. on March 15.

Just as young witches and wizards come to Hogwarts to learn and develop their skills, attendees can find information about the Main Branch of the Cleveland Public Library, located just minutes from the Charge's home on Lakeside Ave. The CPL will be on-site with library card and summer reading program sign-ups as well as themed crafts, free for all ages. True Potterheads will recognize elements from the book and movie series featured throughout the game as Charge Cavalry, the onsite game presentation crew, bring energy and excitement to each moment of the game.

Rick Smith Jr., world-renowned magician, illusionist, and entertainer, will take center stage for the night's halftime performance. Smith is known for his mind-blowing illusions, jaw-dropping card-throwing feats, and engaging humor and will stun audiences with his expert command of the world of magic right before their very eyes.

Accio, giveaway! The first 1,500 guests will experience a cozy, reversible Charge/Hogwarts scarf leaping into their hands as they enter Public Hall on this thrilling night, ideal for strolling along the busy streets of Hogsmeade in search of a frosty mug of butterbeer.

The night's 50/50 raffle, available in person and online, will benefit The Metzenbaum Foundation, which enhances the quality of life for Geauga County citizens with developmental disabilities and promotes public awareness of the needs and abilities of such individuals throughout the community.

Center Court, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge, will offer a unique Public Hall-exclusive service, making Cleveland patches in selected House Colors magically appear on an exclusive Cleveland Charge hat. The retail stand will also feature replica specialty jerseys and a specialty Pozzie Quidditch tee.

Saturday, March 14th - Hoops and Hounds presented by Aloft Downtown Cleveland

Hoops and Hounds Night presented by Aloft Downtown returns to the Charge season to create a "Dog's Night Out" as fans can go for a ride to Public Hall and see the roster toss around a ball as a special treat. Tickets are available NOW for tickets for humans and their four-legged counterparts to join the festivities in specific dog sections, with all proceeds from each dog ticket benefiting Kind Paws Rescue.

The night will be a dog-centric experience from tip to tail, starting with entry as the first 1,500 human fans will receive a Cleveland Charge beanie featuring the Charge's global icon logo. Once inside the atrium, attendees can interact with Fairy Dog Mothers and Kind Paws Rescue and meet adoptable dogs, as well as take Dog Portraits at the photo station.

Saturday's 50/50 will benefit Kind Paws Rescue, a volunteer-run nonprofit dedicated to saving dogs from rural and high-risk shelters. Tickets for 50/50 Raffle can be purchased in-game by guests age 18+ and online for Ohio Residents age 18+.

Center Court, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Charge, will offer a Hoops and Hounds Tee as the Item of the Game. The Item of the Game will be available while supplies last at the Public Hall Retail Stand and online.

Attendees can  charge on over to  the  retail stand  in Public Hall  at every game night this season to gear  up in support of their favorite G-League team!  Fans can  shop for  exciting  items  with  the  elegant  new  logo  and  styles  appealing  to  every  customer  both in person and  online . 

