South Bay Lakers Tie Franchise Mark with 10th Consecutive Win

Published on March 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the Iowa Wolves 123-116 Wednesday night at UCLA Health Training Center, extending their season-long winning streak to 10 games and improving to 20-8 in the regular season and 11-1 at home. The victory matched a franchise record for consecutive wins, previously set Jan. 30-Feb. 29, 2012.

Seven South Bay players scored in double figures, led by Los Angeles Lakers two-way forward Drew Timme with 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht, on assignment with South Bay, added 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr., also on assignment, finished with 17 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals. Center Malik Williams recorded 17 points, three rebounds and three blocks, while forward Arthur Kaluma scored 16 points. Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Nick Smith Jr. added 14 points and two-way guard Chris Mañon finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists.

South Bay built a 62-47 halftime lead behind a 28-8 run spanning the end of the first quarter and start of the second. Iowa cut the deficit to five late in the fourth before Knecht sealed the win with two late free throws.

Minnesota Timberwolves two-way guard Zyon Pullin led Iowa with 29 points, three rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Minnesota Timberwolves center Joan Beringer recorded 20 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks, while forward Jules Bernard added 21 points, five assists and two steals.

South Bay will host the Iowa Wolves again at UCLA Health Training Center on Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m. PT.







