Santa Cruz Warriors Guard Deivon Smith to Miss Remainder of 2025-26 Season

Published on March 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - Santa Cruz Warriors guard Deivon Smith will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 NBA G League season with a right wrist fracture, the team announced today.

Smith, who was acquired via trade from the College Park Skyhawks on February 7, averaged 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists in 27.9 minutes across nine games (two starts) for the Warriors. The rookie guard recorded two 16-point triple-doubles for Santa Cruz on February 22 and March 1, the team's first since guard Kendric Davis on March 16, 2024. Overall, Smith posted season averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists in 21.4 minutes across 29 games (five starts) for Santa Cruz and College Park.

