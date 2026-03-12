Iowa Wolves Drop Game to Red-Hot South Bay Lakers

Published on March 12, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves dropped the first game of their series against the red-hot South Bay Lakers 123-116 on Wednesday night.

There was a lot of back-and-forth action between the two teams in first quarter, neither being able to pull ahead by more than a few points until the last two minutes of the quarter, when the Lakers (20-8) were able to create a nine-point lead. They ended the quarter 34-25.

Despite the Wolves (16-13) going on a 10-0 run, the Lakers continued to surge in the second quarter, increasing their lead to 62-47. They were able to capitalize on several Iowa turnovers and take advantage of their awarded free throws. The Wolves shot 41.3% in the first half, with an abysmal 27.3% from three. Timberwolves assignment player Joan Beringer was the lone bright spot, ending the first half with 14 points.

The Wolves out-shot South Bay in the third quarter, scoring 35 to the Laker's 34. The Wolves offense was finally able to find their footing, with a 55% field goal percentage and shooting 50% from three during the third quarter. Zyon Pullin tallied nine points in the third, bringing him to 18 points on the night.

The Wolves were able to pull within five points in the fourth quarter, scoring 34 points and holding South Bay to 27, their lowest scoring quarter all night. Zyon Pullin added 11 points in this quarter, while the Lakers' Arthur Kaluma scored 14 points off the bench.

NBA G League Player of the Week Zyon Pullin led the scoring for the Wolves, tallying 29 points, three rebounds, and nine assists. He was followed by Joan Beringer, who dropped his second double-double in as many games, with 20 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, and two blocks. Hometown kid Jules Bernard added 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Four out of five of South Bay's starters' point totals were in double digits. They were led by Drew Timme, who scored 20 points, nine rebounds, and 5 assists. He was followed by Dalton Knecht who had 18 points and seven rebounds. Three of South Bay's bench players were also in double digits.

The Lakers shot 52.4% from the field, while the Wolves shot 45.2%. The Lakers also out-shot the Wolves from three 39.4% to 33.3%. The Wolves were able to out-rebound the Lakers 47 to 37.

The Wolves close out their series against the South Bay Lakers in El Segundo, California on Friday. They will then return home to Casey's Center on Monday, March 16 to play against the Salt Lake City Stars.







NBA G League Stories from March 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.