Iowa Wolves Surge to Defeat Rip City Remix 122-95

Published on March 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves surged to defeat the Rip City Remix 122-95 in game one of their series Monday night.

The Wolves (15-11) wasted no time at the start of the first quarter, going on a quick 20-0 run. Nate Santos contributed heavily to the Wolves' first quarter momentum, going 4-for-6 from three. Jalen Crutcher also contributed nine points during the quarter. The first quarter ended with the Wolves leading 37-15.

The Remix (14-11) responded by scoring 37 points in the second quarter, however the Wolves' onslaught did not stop, as they added 36 points, bringing the score at half to 73-52. Zyon Pullin and Enrique Freeman led the charge, scoring 15 and 13 points respectively.

The Wolves were able to protect their lead during the second half of the game, scoring

49 points throughout the third and fourth quarter, compared to the Remix's 43. Jalen Crutcher, Rocco Zikarsky, and Enrique Freeman all added ten points in the second half of play.

Zyon Pullin was the highest-scoring player for the Wolves, contributing 27 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Enrique Freeman tallied another double-double, with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Crutcher was not far behind with 24 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Rip City was led by Cameron Parker, who tallied 23 points, seven assists, and five rebounds off the bench. He was joined by Alex Reese, who added 20 points off the bench.

There were no lead changes during the game, as the Wolves' hot start put them in the lead and kept them there, ahead by as many as 27 points throughout the course of the game. The highest-scoring quarter for the Wolves was the first quarter, where they tallied 37 points. Rip City's highest-scoring quarter was the second, where they scored 37 points.

The Wolves shot 46.9% from the field while the Remix shot 39.4% from the field. They also shot 34.4% from three, compared to Rip City's 20%. The Wolves outscored the Remix 66 to 50 in the paint, as well as out-rebounded them 58-44.

The Iowa Wolves continue their series against the Rip City Remix in Portland on Wednesday before returning home to Casey's Center on Sunday, March 8 to play the Memphis Hustle at 1:00 PM.







NBA G League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.