Iowa Wolves Acquire Forward Terry Taylor and Two Future Draft Picks in Trade with Westchester Knicks

Published on March 2, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to forward Terry Taylor from the Westchester Knicks, along with Westchester's 2026 International Player Draft picks No. 28 and No. 31 in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Izaiah Brockington, the Wolves' 2027 first round pick and second round pick (via Cleveland Charge) in the NBA G League Draft and the Wolves' No. 11 pick in the 2026 International Player Draft.

Taylor, 6-4, has appeared in 98 career NBA games (nine starts) over four seasons with the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings, averaging 4.6 points on 57.9% shooting and 2.6 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game.

The Bowling Green, Ky. native has appeared in 77 career NBA G League games (63 starts) in three seasons with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Windy City Bulls and Stockton Kings, owning averages of 18.8 points on 52.1% shooting, including 37.4% from three, 9.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34.0 minutes per contest.

Most recently, Taylor played in 17 games (all starts) for the Brisbane Bullets of the Australian National Basketball League during the 2025-26 season, averaging 12.0 points on 43.1% shooting, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.2 minutes per game.

The Austin Peay State University graduate appeared in 127 games (all starts) for the Governors in four seasons, averaging 19.7 points on 53.6% shooting, including 34.1% from three, 9.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 34.4 minutes per game. Taylor was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021 and was an Associate Press All-American Honorable mention in 2021.







