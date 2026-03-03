Mavericks Sign John Poulakidas and Tyler Smith to Two-Way Contracts

Published on March 2, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Frisco, TX - The Dallas Mavericks have announced that they have signed guard John Poulakidas and forward Tyler Smith to Two-Way contracts. In a related move, the Mavericks have requested waivers on Two-Way guard Miles Kelly. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Poulakidas (6-6, 205) joins Dallas after beginning the 2025-26 season with the G League's San Diego Clippers. In 24 regular-season games (14 starts), he averaged 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 47.3% from three-point range (96-of-203), the seventh-highest mark in the G League among qualified players this season.

A native of Naperville, Illinois, Poulakidas went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft following a four-year career at Yale. He finished as a 40.2% career three-point shooter (243-of-604) and started 90 consecutive games from his sophomore through senior seasons. As a junior, he earned Second Team All-Ivy League honors and helped lead Yale to an NCAA Tournament first-round victory over Auburn. As a senior, he led the Ivy League in scoring (19.2 ppg) and was named First Team All-Ivy League and Ivy League Tournament MVP.

Poulakidas will wear No. 1 for Dallas.

Smith (6-9, 225) signs after opening the season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he averaged 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 26.9 minutes across 19 games (five starts), while shooting 50.9% from the field and 38.7% from three-point range.

The Houston native began his professional pathway with Overtime Elite before playing the 2023-24 season with NBA G League Ignite. He was selected 33rd overall in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. As a rookie in 2024-25, Smith appeared in 23 games for Milwaukee, averaging 2.9 points and 1.1 rebounds, and was part of the organization's 2024 NBA Cup championship team. He also saw action in 25 G League games with the Wisconsin Herd while on assignment.

Smith will wear No. 23 for the Mavericks.

Kelly appeared in 14 games for Dallas this season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per contest. With the Legends, he started all 14 regular-season appearances, averaging 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 34.0 minutes per game.







