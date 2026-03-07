Legends Rally Late to Defeat Blue on the Road

Published on March 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - The Texas Legends (7-19) snapped their losing streak with a 123-117 win over the Oklahoma City Blue (9-19) on Saturday afternoon at Paycom Center.

Oklahoma City edged Texas 32-30 after a competitive opening quarter, but the Legends responded with a dominant second period. Texas outscored the Blue 42-24 in the quarter to take a 72-56 lead into halftime. Oklahoma City rallied in the third, using a 42-24 quarter to briefly swing momentum, but the Legends regrouped and closed strong in the final period to secure the victory.

Guard Dalano Banton led the way for Texas with 33 points on 11-of-23 shooting while adding six assists and two steals. Miles Kelly provided a strong offensive spark with 22 points, knocking down four three-pointers, while Mark Armstrong contributed 17 points and three assists.

Forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl anchored the interior with a double-double, finishing with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists in 36 minutes. Sheldon Edwards added 15 points off the bench, connecting on five three-pointers, as Texas finished with 15 makes from beyond the arc.

Nikola Topić paced the Blue with 28 points and six assists, while Buddy Boeheim added 26 points, including seven three-pointers. Anthony Pritchard chipped in 20 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma City.

The Legends will look to build on the win as they continue their road trip to take on the Salt Lake City Stars on Monday, March 9th for their next matchup. Tip-off is set for 11:30am CT, fans can tune-in live on KFAA, UEN, and MavsTV.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







NBA G League Stories from March 7, 2026

Legends Rally Late to Defeat Blue on the Road - Texas Legends

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.