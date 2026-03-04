Legends Fall to Memphis Hustle on the Road

Published on March 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







South Haven, MS - The Texas Legends (6-19) fell 135-113 to the Memphis Hustle (6-21) on Tuesday night at Landers Center.

Both teams came out firing in the opening quarter, combining for 77 points as Texas edged Memphis 39-38 after the first. The Hustle seized momentum in the second, outscoring the Legends 31-15 to take control at halftime, and carried that momentum into the second half to pull away.

Guard Dalano Banton, appearing in his first game back with Texas following an NBA call-up, led the Legends with a game-high 37 points on 12-of-25 shooting, including five three-pointers. Mark Armstrong added 22 points and six assists, while Jamarion Sharp contributed 18 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.

Forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, returning to the lineup after representing USA Basketball, recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Colby Jones led the Hustle with 25 points, while Orlando Robinson and DeJon Jarreau each added 18. Pierre Crockrell II finished with 14 points and seven assists as Memphis shot 53.6% from the field and connected on 16-of-30 from beyond the arc.

The Legends will continue their road trip on Saturday, March 7th, traveling to Oklahoma City to face the Oklahoma City Blue. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. CT, fans can watch the game live on KFAA, UEN, and MavsTV.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







NBA G League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.