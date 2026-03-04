Legends Fall to Memphis Hustle on the Road
Published on March 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
South Haven, MS - The Texas Legends (6-19) fell 135-113 to the Memphis Hustle (6-21) on Tuesday night at Landers Center.
Both teams came out firing in the opening quarter, combining for 77 points as Texas edged Memphis 39-38 after the first. The Hustle seized momentum in the second, outscoring the Legends 31-15 to take control at halftime, and carried that momentum into the second half to pull away.
Guard Dalano Banton, appearing in his first game back with Texas following an NBA call-up, led the Legends with a game-high 37 points on 12-of-25 shooting, including five three-pointers. Mark Armstrong added 22 points and six assists, while Jamarion Sharp contributed 18 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.
Forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, returning to the lineup after representing USA Basketball, recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds in 35 minutes.
Colby Jones led the Hustle with 25 points, while Orlando Robinson and DeJon Jarreau each added 18. Pierre Crockrell II finished with 14 points and seven assists as Memphis shot 53.6% from the field and connected on 16-of-30 from beyond the arc.
The Legends will continue their road trip on Saturday, March 7th, traveling to Oklahoma City to face the Oklahoma City Blue. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. CT, fans can watch the game live on KFAA, UEN, and MavsTV.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
NBA G League Stories from March 3, 2026
- Legends Fall to Memphis Hustle on the Road - Texas Legends
- Osceola Magic Prevail in Overtime Thriller over Skyforce - Osceola Magic
- DJ Bakker Named NBA G League Coach of the Month for February - Greensboro Swarm
- Short-Handed Bulls Can't Handle Full-Strength Charge - Windy City Bulls
- Charge Roll to Win on STEM Day - Cleveland Charge
- Jones Drops Career-High 40 as Gold Take Down Go-Go 130-121 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Raptors 905 Acquire Tyrese Samuel in Trade with Valley Suns - Raptors 905
- Valley Suns Complete Trade with Raptors 905 - Valley Suns
- Hustle Comeback Falls Short against Spurs - Memphis Hustle
- Wisconsin Herd Game against the Mexico City Capitanes on March 6 to be Broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo Wisconsin - Wisconsin Herd
- Hustle Split Back-To-Back with Wisconsin - Memphis Hustle
- Charge Acquire Ousmane in Trade - Cleveland Charge
- Memphis Hustle Acquire Orlando Robinson from Rip City Remix - Memphis Hustle
- Stars Bounce Back with Road Win over Valley Suns - Salt Lake City Stars
- Stockton Kings Down Santa Cruz Warriors, 113-104 - Stockton Kings
- Santa Cruz Surrenders 113-104 Loss to Stockton Kings - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Iowa Wolves Surge to Defeat Rip City Remix 122-95 - Iowa Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Legends Fall to Memphis Hustle on the Road
- Mavericks Sign John Poulakidas and Tyler Smith to Two-Way Contracts
- Dallas Mavericks Sign Ryan Nembhard
- Armstrong Career-High Not Enough, Legends Fall to Valley Suns
- Legends Acquire Rights to Stefan Todorovic in Trade with Maine