DJ Bakker Named NBA G League Coach of the Month for February

Published on March 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - Greensboro Swarm Head Coach DJ Bakker has been named NBA G League Coach of the Month for February, the league announced today.

Bakker earned the honor after guiding Greensboro to an 8-1 record during the month, vaulting the Swarm to the best record in the NBA G League. All eight victories came by double digits, highlighted by a seven-game winning streak to close February - the longest regular-season winning streak in franchise history. During the stretch, Greensboro led the league in plus/minus (+14.3) and ranked among the Top 5 in eight major statistical categories, including points, rebounds and field goal %.

Greensboro opened the month with a 126-103 victory over the Windy City Bulls in a Feb. 2 contest that was initially rescheduled due to weather. Following a five-point loss to the Cleveland Charge on Feb. 6, the Swarm responded with seven consecutive double-digit wins, including a marquee road victory over then second-seeded Raptors 905 to close the month.

The run has extended into March with a 126-114 win over Raptors 905 on March 1, tying the franchise's longest overall winning streak at eight games - a mark originally set during the 2024-25 Tip-Off Tournament. Greensboro also became just the second team in NBA G League history to win eight straight games by 10 or more points, joining the Canton Charge (Feb. 5-26, 2016).

An eight-game streak of double-digit victories has occurred only three times in the NBA since 2020-21, coming from the San Antonio Spurs (8) and Oklahoma City Thunder (9) this season and the Cleveland Cavaliers (10) in 2024-25.

February's surge also featured the team's longest road winning streak spanning Tip-Off and regular season play, as the Swarm climbed into sole possession of first place in the league standings.

The accomplishment came amid significant roster movement as Greensboro received contributions from 17 different players during February, including 11 starters. The Swarm integrated five Charlotte Hornets players into the rotation (three two-way players and two assignments), highlighted by two-way forward Tosan Evboumwan joining mid-stretch. The team also competed through the latter portion of the month without Ibou Badji, who was representing Team Senegal in FIBA competition.

Bakker and the Swarm will look to build upon their historic run Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET when they host the Long Island Nets for STEM Day, presented by HondaJet, in front of a sellout crowd.







NBA G League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.