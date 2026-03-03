Raptors 905 Acquire Tyrese Samuel in Trade with Valley Suns

Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Tuesday the team has acquired Canadian forward Tyrese Samuel in a trade with the Valley Sun in exchange for their 2027 G League Draft first-round pick.

Samuel, 6-foot-8, 240 pounds, has appeared in 32 Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games (one start) this season with the Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns. He averaged 8.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 18.2. minutes, while shooting .596 (112-188) from the field.

The Montreal, QC native appeared in 153 games (69 starts) across five seasons at Seton Hall (2019-23) and Florida (2023-24). In his final year at Florida, Samuels appeared in 36 games (all starts) and averaged career-bests of 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds, with 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 26.9 minutes.







