Jones Drops Career-High 40 as Gold Take Down Go-Go 130-121

GRAND RAPIDS, MI. - The Grand Rapids Gold (9-18) earned a 130-121 victory over the Capital City Go-Go (13-14) today at Van Andel Arena. In a back-and-forth contest that featured ten lead changes, the game was tied 65-65 at halftime before the Gold pulled away in the fourth quarter, building their largest lead of the day at 13 points to secure the win.

Curtis Jones paced Grand Rapids with a career-high 40 points, adding eight rebounds and four assists while shooting 7-of-15 from three-point range. All five Gold starters finished in double figures. Moses Brown recorded a dominant double-double with 26 points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks. Coleman Hawkins posted a triple-double with 19 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. Dane Goodwin contributed 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while Ben Coupet added 13 points. Derek Ogbeide chipped in 10 points off the bench.

The Go-Go were led by Alondes Williams and Skal Labissiere, who each scored 33 points. Williams added nine rebounds and three assists, while Labissiere grabbed seven boards. Nolan Hickman finished with 18 points off the bench, and Damari Monsanto added 11. Kadary Richmond dished out 16 assists. Chris Livingston totaled 12 points and five rebounds before being ejected in the fourth quarter.

The Gold return to action Thursday for a rematch against the Go-Go at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

