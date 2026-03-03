Memphis Hustle Acquire Orlando Robinson from Rip City Remix

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired forward/center Orlando Robinson from the Rip City Remix for the returning player rights to guard David Johnson and a 2026 second round pick (via Windy City) as part of a three-team trade also including the Cleveland Charge. As part of the deal, the Hustle traded center Abou Ousmane to the Charge. Cleveland traded the returning player rights to guard Chandler Hutchison to the Remix.

Robinson (6-10, 235) has appeared in 10 games (nine starts) this season for the Osceola Magic and has averaged 17.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 blocks in 29.7 minutes while shooting 52.3 percent from the field. The 25-year-old has appeared in 41 games (40 starts) across four seasons with the Magic, Stockton Kings and Sioux Falls Skyforce and averaged 20.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocks in 31.0 minutes while shooting 54.1 percent from the field.

The Las Vegas native has appeared in 115 games (17 starts) across four NBA seasons with the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic and has averaged 4.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 13.3 minutes after going unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft following his junior season at Fresno State.

Ousmane (6-10, 245) has appeared in 37 games (nine starts) this season for the Hustle and has averaged 6.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17.6 minutes while shooting 53.3 percent from the field.

Johnson (6-4, 203) has appeared in 125 games (58 starts) across four seasons with the Hustle and Raptors 905 and has averaged 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 23.7 minutes while shooting 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.







