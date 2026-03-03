Short-Handed Bulls Can't Handle Full-Strength Charge
Published on March 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Windy City Bulls News Release
Cleveland, Ohio - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, could not handle the Cleveland Charge in a 105-148 loss Tuesday morning. Leading the offensive effort for Windy City, forward Mouhamadou Gueye notched the only double-double of the game with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
Windy City entered the matchup short-handed with eight active players compared to a full-strength thirteen-man roster for Cleveland. Trouble started for the Bulls in the first frame as nine team turnovers allowed for 11 points by the Charge. Windy City saw more accurate shooting in the second quarter but were held to just 37 shots compared to Cleveland's 49 by halftime. Going into the third, the Charge had amassed an 18-point lead. Cutting into the deficit, 10 points by Gueye in the third would typically have brought Windy City back into contention, but Cleveland shot a staggering 84% from the field and 89% from beyond the arc for a 48-point quarter. Bulls forward Keyshawn Bryant had a hard-fought 16-points in the final frame, but the gap was too great to overcome leading to the Charge's victory.
Joining Gueye, Bryant also notched 22 points while grabbing five rebounds. Bulls forward/center Giorgi Bezhanishvili logged his second 20-point or more performance of the season with 20 points, shooting 58% from the field.
For the Charge, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor, on assignment with the G League team, tallied a game-high 29 points with six assists and five rebounds. 18 of Proctor's 29 points came in the second quarter alone. Off the bench rookie guard Sean McNeil recorded 21 points for Cleveland, shooting 88% from the field. Cleveland Cavaliers two-way forward Tristan Enaruna ended with 20 points.
With the loss the Bulls fall to 12-13 while the Charge improve to 17-8. Windy City prepares for a rematch against Cleveland this Friday, March 6. Tip-off is slated for 6:30pm CST and the game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video and CHSN (tape delay).
