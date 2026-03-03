Charge Acquire Ousmane in Trade
Published on March 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge have acquired the rights to Abou Ousmane from the Memphis Hustle in a three-team trade. In return, the Charge sent the rights to Chandler Hutchison to the Rip City Remix.
Ousmane (6-9, 255, Oklahoma State) has played in 37 combined games for the Memphis Hustle in 2025-26, averaging 6.8 points on .533 shooting with 5.1 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game.
Ousmane will be active for the Charge's STEM Day game today at 11:00 a.m. TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
