Charge Acquire Ousmane in Trade

Published on March 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge have acquired the rights to Abou Ousmane from the Memphis Hustle in a three-team trade. In return, the Charge sent the rights to Chandler Hutchison to the Rip City Remix.

Ousmane (6-9, 255, Oklahoma State) has played in 37 combined games for the Memphis Hustle in 2025-26, averaging 6.8 points on .533 shooting with 5.1 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game.

Ousmane will be active for the Charge's STEM Day game today at 11:00 a.m. TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.







NBA G League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.