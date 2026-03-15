Charge Clinch Playoff Berth

Published on March 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge center Olivier Sarr slams it home

(Cleveland Charge) Cleveland Charge center Olivier Sarr slams it home(Cleveland Charge)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (21-9) clinched a spot in the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs with a 130-100 victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors (13-16) on Saturday night at Cleveland Public Hall. The win guarantees the Charge in the postseason for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

Cleveland was led by Olivier Sarr's double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds. Malaki Branham came off the bench to score 24 points with seven boards and seven assists. Darius Brown added 15 points, 15 assists, and six rebounds.

The Warriors were paced by Chance McMillan's game-high 30 points on 12-of-29 from the field. Marques Bolden had 13 points and seven rebounds for Santa Cruz.

The entire slate of first round matchups, dates & times for the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs will be announced after the conclusion of regular season play on March 28.

The Charge are on the road for a game at the Westchester Knicks on Tuesday, March 17 at 1:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

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NBA G League Stories from March 14, 2026

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