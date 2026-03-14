Malachi Smith Signs 10-Day Contract with Brooklyn Nets

Published on March 14, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - Long Island Nets guard Malachi Smith has signed a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets. The call-up marks the 22nd in Long Island history, the third for the team this season and the first for Smith.

In 39 Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games (18 starts) for Long Island this season, Smith has recorded averages of 14.4 points on 52.0 percent shooting from the field, 42.2 percent shooting from 3-point range and 76.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 4.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 28.7 minutes per game. The 26-year-old spent the previous two seasons (2023-25) in the NBA G League with the Rip City Remix (2023-24), Wisconsin Herd (2024) and Memphis Hustle (2024-25), logging action in 127 career games. He appeared in 46 games (12 starts) with the Hustle last season, registering averages of 11.4 points on 50.1 percent shooting from the field and 34.7 shooting from 3-point range, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest.

The Belleville, Ill., native went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft after spending his final collegiate season (2022-23) at Gonzaga University, where he earned West Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year honors. Smith also spent two seasons (2020-22) at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, where he was named Southern Conference Player of the Year as a junior, and one year (2018-19) at Wright State University, where he garnered Horizon League All-Freshman Team honors.







NBA G League Stories from March 14, 2026

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